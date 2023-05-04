HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a crash involving Virginia State Police Thursday morning on I-64 in Hampton.

According to a spokesperson from Virginia State Police, officials are investigating a VSP crash on I-64 near Rip Rap Road. It is unclear at this time how VSP is involved in this crash.

VDOT says the east center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed due to the crash and that drivers can expect delays.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information about the crash.