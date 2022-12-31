PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In the last 24 hours there have been seven shootings across four cities. Two incidents are being investigated as homicides and law enforcement is asking for your help in finding those responsible.

First, a triple shooting in Norfolk on Friday at the 800 block of E. 25th Street. Norfolk police tell us the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Two women and one man were shot. One woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Minutes later in Portsmouth a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot at the 4200 block of Greenwood Drive. Bystanders found him laying in the street after hearing an exchange of gunfire.

At 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, Newport News police found a man with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the 1100 block of Jebs Place. He was rushed to a local hospital.

One hour later in Norfolk police say one person was shot on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard near Military Highway. Bullets also went through a woman’s car but she was not injured.

Just after 3:00 a.m. in Hampton, a driver was struck by gunfire while traveling along West Mercury Boulevard near the I-64 on-ramp. As of Saturday night, police have no suspect information.

Seven hours later in Portsmouth, police there found 34-year-old William Jones with life-threatening gunshot wounds at the 1700 block of Randolph Street and Atlanta Avenue. Jones later died in a nearby hospital. Investigators are searching for 44-year-old Nakisha Cuffee who they say is a person of interest.

Jones’ death is the sixth homicide in the city in the last nine days. Earlier this week police held a R.E.S.E.T. walk in four neighborhoods impacted by violence.

Then just before 9 p.m. Saturday night in Portsmouth, police say a man was transported to a local hospital after a shooting that occurred in the 3900 block of Arlington Place.

If you have any information that may help police locate a suspect, you can submit an anonymous tip or call the crime line.