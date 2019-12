NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department partnered with First Choice Nurses and Doumar’s Cones & Barbecue on Saturday for a day of giving back to the community.

Police say for two hours community members stopped by to drop off toys for the ForKids organization.

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Police Department.

Along with the gift of giving, participants enjoyed coffee with various police officers from the city.