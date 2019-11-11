Police in Chesapeake are looking to neighbors to assist in ‘shots fired’ investigation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) -The Chesapeake Police Department was dispatched to the area of Willow Oak Drive and Weeping Willow Drive to a report of shots fired on November 9.

Police say the call came in shortly after 10 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, there were a few witnesses to the incident.

No injuries were reported.

While surveying the area, police located several vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.

The Chesapeake Police Department encourages neighbors to review their residential security cameras for any footage that may assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com.

If the tip leads to an arrest you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

