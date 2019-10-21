Police identify victims killed in US-58 accident in Southampton County

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities have identified the four victims that died during a fatal accident in Southampton County after their car rear ended a tractor-trailer.

Police say 19-year-old Dee Jay Rodriguez, 24-year-old Eric Lee Peed, 19-year-old Vincent Emar Ross, and 19-year-old Keondre Thomas died on Thursday, October 17 during a crash in Route 58 in Southampton County.

All victims were North Carolina residents.

Virginia State Police and other first responders arrived on the scene after the the car the victims were in rear ended a tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes of US-58 near Buckhorn Quarter Road and Popes Station Road.

Police say speed was the contributing factor to the accident.