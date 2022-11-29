Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified the man killed in the shooting last week on Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House.

He’s 52-year-old Steven Watkins, police announced Tuesday. He died at the scene after officers responded around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Police say officers attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful.

There’s still no suspect information, but the case is being investigated as a homicide by the department’s detective bureau. A suspect reportedly took off toward the nearby Dove Landing Apartments, and a witness said they heard rapid gunshots.

The shooting happened just minutes before another nearby double shooting in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard at the Food Lion, which police say was domestic-related. A 33-year-old suspect turned himself into authorities two days later.