HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on North King Street in Hampton Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers were called to the scene in the 900 block of North King Street just after 8:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was trying to cross the road when he was struck by a vehicle, police said. There is no description of the suspect vehicle at this time.

Both directions of King Street remained closed following the incident.

The Hampton Police Division’s reconstruction team is investigating the alleged hit-and-run.