Police: Hampton woman embezzled more than $50K from Hospice House in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman is charged with three counts of felony embezzlement, accused of stealing more than $50,000 from the Hospice House in Williamsburg over a two-year period.

James City County Police say they were notified about the embezzlement scheme on July 23 when the Hospice House’s board of directors handed over bank records, credit card statements, reconciliation reports and payroll records.

Upon review, investigators determined employee Brandi Kay Godwin made multiple unauthorized purchases using a credit card and checking account belonging to Hospice House. She also wrote checks to herself, but documented the payments as going to someone else, police say.

Between March 12, 2018 and July 31, 2020, it was estimated that Godwin embezzled more than $50,000.

Godwin turned herself in at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on Sept. 3 and the investigation remains active, police say.

