Photo released of the suspect by Hampton Police Division.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection to a business robbery Monday.

Public Safety Communications received a call at approximately 3:46 a.m. that a robbery had just occurred at a 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 1200 N. King Street.

Police say the suspect received an undisclosed amount of money after he entered the business, implied he had a weapon and demanded money.

Police released a photo of the suspect.

Contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP if you have any information. The public can also send an anonymous tips by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.