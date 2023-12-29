WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A drunken Surry County woman who fled the scene after running someone over in Williamsburg was taken into custody at the Jamestown Settlement parking lot, police say.

James City County police say it all happened Thursday starting around 11:10 p.m., when authorities were called to the 7-Eleven at 1800 Jamestown Road in Williamsburg. The victim was found at the scene with serious injuries and taken to Riverside Regional Hospital’s ICU unit.

Witnesses and surveillance footage revealed the victim was struck after a verbal argument with the suspect, 45-year-old Danita Martin

She was spotted on video backing into and then running over the victim in her 2017 Chevy Silverado, police say. She was found about 20 minutes later down the road at the Jamestown Settlement parking lot, where officers conducted a DUI investigation.

Martin was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, maiming due to DUI and felony hit-and-run resulting in injury. She’s at Virginia Peninsula Regional with bond denied.

Police say the investigation is still underway, and more charges could be brought forward at a later date. Both the victim and suspect knew each other and arrived at the 7-Eleven together.