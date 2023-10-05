HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An 8-year-old child died Wednesday, a day after Hampton police said he climbed out of the window of a vehicle and onto the roof before falling to the ground.

Police got a call around 4:52 p.m. Tuesday for a possible traffic accident in the 200 block of Golden Gate Drive, and when they arrived, they found an 8-year-old boy who was unresponsive in the road. He was taken by Nightingale helicopter to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, where he died the next day.

The Hampton Police Division is conducting a fatality investigation that occurred on October 3, 2023.

A preliminary indication indicated that the boy was an occupant in a vehicle being driven by an 18-year-old woman in the 200 block of Golden Gate Drive. It was during the drive when police said the boy climbed out of the window, onto the roof and fell to the ground, causing injury.

Police have no further details at this time, and the incident remains under investigation by the Hampton Police accident reconstruction team.