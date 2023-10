NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 3-year-old accidentally shot himself on Jefferson Court Monday evening, Norfolk Police said.

Police received a call from a nurse at Children’s Hospital at the King’s Daughters at 7:47 p.m. and said they had a mother walk in with the child, who had accidentally shot himself in the 6600 block of Jefferson Court.

The child was grazed above the eye and is in stable condition, police said.