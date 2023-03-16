SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A police chase on Tuesday involving a stolen car began in Suffolk and ended in a crash in Portsmouth.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers responded around 11:36 a.m. to an area near the Chesapeake and Suffolk city line (in the Bridge Road/Western Branch Blvd. area) to attempt to locate a stolen vehicle that was reported stolen out of Hampton.

Suffolk police say they found the vehicle in question around 12:20 p.m. and engaged in a pursuit alongside Chesapeake police.

During the crash, a Suffolk police car was involved in a crash at Mount Vernon Avenue and High Street in Portsmouth. The officer sustained minor injuries and was checked at the scene and released.

After the crash, the suspects continued to be pursued by the Chesapeake Police Department. Chesapeake PD says the pursuit ended after the suspect crashed the vehicle in Portsmouth.

Suffolk Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle was not complaining of injuries at the time of the crash.

Suffolk Police say they were advised that there were several people in custody at the crash scene.

No further information has been released and this incident is still under investigation.