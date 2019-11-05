Police car hit head-on in Newport News crash

Live Now
A Newport News police car was hit head on in a crash on Jefferson Avenue on Nov. 5, 2019. (WAVY photo/Walter Hildebrand)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The driver of a Newport News police car is being treated for injuries after they were hit head-on by another car on Jefferson Avenue, officials say.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday on Jefferson Avenue, near Wilcox Lane.

The police car was traveling south on Jefferson Avenue when a Toyota Camry, which was traveling north on the same road, jumped the median and hit the city vehicle head-on, according to a news release.

The drivers of both the police car and the Toyota Camry were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. Neither person’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

