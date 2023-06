PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A boy was shot Thursday evening on Navajo Trail in Portsmouth, police said.

The call came in for the shooting around 9:55 p.m. in the 100 block of Navajo Trail – between Dunedin Road/Seneca Trail and Cherokee Road – and police said a boy suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said more information would follow.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.