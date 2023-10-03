CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A boy has died following a hit-and-run crash on Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Battlefield Boulevard South around 4:15 p.m. in reference to an injured pedestrian, and when they arrived, they found an 8-year-old boy who had been hit by a vehicle. The child was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries, police said.

The suspect vehicle left the scene before police arrived, police said.

The Chesapeake Police crash investigation team and detectives responded and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at p3tips.com.