SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Ding Wing convenience store in the 600 block of East Washington Street in downtown Suffolk was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening, Suffolk Police said.

Police said a man entered the store around 9:58 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The man, wearing all black clothing and white shoes, then left the scene on foot toward Beech Street with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Suffolk Police released images of a suspect in what they said was an armed robbery Sunday at the Ding Wing in the 600 block of East Washington Street in Suffolk. (Photo – Suffolk Police) Suffolk Police released images of a suspect in what they said was an armed robbery Sunday at the Ding Wing in the 600 block of East Washington Street in Suffolk. (Photo – Suffolk Police)

No one was injured, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and do not have any further information to release.

Anyone with information on the incident can call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887, Option 5), or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page. People can also submit tips at P3Tips.com.