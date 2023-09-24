NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that happened just before noon Sunday.
According to dispatch, the call came in around 11:46 a.m. Police responded to the 700 block of Wiley Street and are still on the scene.
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
We are working to gather more information about this incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at p3tips.com.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.