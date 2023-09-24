NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that happened just before noon Sunday.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 11:46 a.m. Police responded to the 700 block of Wiley Street and are still on the scene.

#NPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Wiley Drive. A man has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Call came in just before 12:00 p.m. Submit a tip https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/sdHOwBQOHV — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 24, 2023

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We are working to gather more information about this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.