Police: Altercation led to stabbing in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were hospitalized with stab wounds in Franklin late Tuesday night.

Police were called to investigate the report of a stabbing victim in the 200 block of Cobb Street around 11:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a 41-year-old man who had been cut several times. He was initially transported to Southampton Memorial Hospital (SMH) and was then flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Police have not released the extent of his injuries.

A short time later, police responded to second call about a person with a cut to his hand. That victim was treated at SMH.

The preliminary investigation revealed the two individuals were involved in an altercation.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575.

