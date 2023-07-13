HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 68-year-old Hampton man has died following a July 2 crash with a Hampton Police officer.

Police said they got the call for the crash at 2:24 a.m. for a report of a police vehicle and three others “with damages consistent with a vehicle crash.” An investigation indicated that the officer was going north on Powhatan Parkway when he struck a Chevrolet sedan driven by the man, identified as George Bell.

The Chevrolet sedan was heading southbound on Powhatan Parkway trying to turn left onto Jamestown Avenue when the patrol vehicle struck two unoccupied, parked vehicles, causing one of them to come to rest against a residence, according to police.

The officer and Bell were taken by the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue to a local hospital with what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Bell died of his injuries while in the hospital, police said.

Since the death resulted in the death of a city resident, the Hampton Police Division has asked the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate it.

The officer involved in the crash, a two-year veteran of the Hampton Police Division, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the VSP investigation.