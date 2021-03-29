Police: 4 people shot Friday night in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were injured in a shooting incident Friday night in the Ocean View area, including a 17-year-old girl.

In a press release, police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of W. Balview Avenue off Granby Street in West Ocean View. Officers responded to a report of multiple gunshot victims.

All four of the people shot had non life-threatening wounds, police say. The other victims were two 18-year-old men and a 21-year-old woman.

Police had no other details in the release, but at this time there’s no indication this shooting is related to a series of shootings later Friday night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront that left two people dead and eight people hurt.

As of Monday afternoon, four people had been charged in relation to the incidents at the Oceanfront.