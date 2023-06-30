PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Three shootings have been reported by police in Hampton Roads in the space of about three hours late Thursday evening and early Friday morning.

The first was reported around 10 p.m. Thursday as a “gunshot wound incident” in the 600 block of Dunedin Road in Portsmouth, according to Portsmouth Police.

Less than two hours later, at 11:51 p.m., Norfolk Police dispatch reported a gunshot victim in the 9600 block of 1st Bay Street.

The third came about 45 minutes later, with Portsmouth Police dispatch saying that officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Jefferson Street. The call for that came in at 12:33 a.m. and they said they were not able to advise as to the extent of any injuries.

No other details were immediately available on the three shooting incidents.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.