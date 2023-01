HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One man is dead and a woman has life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Salisbury Way in Hampton Monday evening, according to Hampton Police.

The call came in at 9:43 p.m., according to Hampton Police, with officers responding to the scene on the 1st block of Salisbury way. Officers found one man dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital.

Police are releasing no further information at this time.

