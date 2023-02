HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police have confirmed there are two adult victims of a shooting Friday evening in the 300 block of Michigan Drive.

Police were still on the scene late Friday evening, and said the victims were taken to a local hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

Dispatch said the call came in at 10:28 p.m.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.