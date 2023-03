JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking people to avoid Route 199/Humelsine Parkway westbound toward the Richmond Road exit until mid-evening following a crash Monday afternoon in which two vehicles overturned.

A spokesperson for James City County Police said the crash involved two vehicles and it is undetermined at this time what happened, but LifeVac is en route to the scene.

The area affected is between Longhill Road and Richmond Road.

