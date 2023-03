NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were shot in the Calvert Square area of Norfolk Wednesday evening, Norfolk Police dispatch said.

One victim was found in the 900 block of Bagnall Road and the second victim was found on East Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to police dispatch.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatch said the call came in 11:21 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the status of the injuries to the victims.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.