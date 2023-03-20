NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two inmates have escaped the Newport News City Jail Annex Monday evening, Newport News Police said.

Arley Vaughn Nemo and John Michael Garza escaped custody just before 6 p.m., police said, and were last seen crossing Huntington Avenue heading toward Warwick Boulevard.

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office said the two men were found missing from their cell during a routine head count around 7:15 p.m., and further investigation indicated that “the men had tunneled through a cell wall and scaled the security wall.”

Garza, 37, of Hampton, had been in custody since Dec. 19 on charges including contempt of court, probation violations and failure to appear.

Nemo, 43, of Gloucester, had been in custody since Oct. 7 on charges including credit card fraud, credit card larceny, forgery, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny, contempt of court and probation violation.

Arley Vaughn Nemo (Photo – Newport News Police) John Michael Garza (Photo – Newport News Police)

Nemo is described as 5-foot-7, 147 pounds, and is bald with facial stubble, last seen wearing a white, thermal sweat suit, while Garza is described as 5-foot, 100 pounds with strawberry blonde hair, a full beard and blue eyes, and was also last seen wearing a white, thermal sweat suit.

Police said both people should be considered dangerous and should not approach them if they see them. Instead, they ask people to call 911 or Newport News Police communications at 757-247-2500.