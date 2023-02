Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of Greenleaf Drive, Norfolk Police said.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of Greenleaf Drive, Norfolk Police said.

One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The call came in at 6:21 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go online to P3Tips.com.

