NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A crash between a speeding pickup truck and a parked car Wednesday evening injured two people, Newport News Police said.

A man driving the pickup and the passenger in it, a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Around 9:02 p.m., NNPD responded to a vehicle crash in the area of 28th Street and Jefferson Avenue, with a preliminary investigation indicating that a pickup truck traveling south on Jefferson Avenue at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a parked SUV near the intersection of 28th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The SUV then caught on fire and struck a nearby business. No one was in the SUV, and the Newport News Fire Department responded to and controlled the fire, and the building did not have any structural deficiencies, NNPD said.

Police continue to investigate the crash.