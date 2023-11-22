HAMTPON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in Hampton, and police said they are searching for the suspect.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Hampton Communications received a call for a shooting at Rally’s located in the 1000 block of W. Mercury Boulevard. Upon investigation, it was determined that the 17-year-old victim, an employee at the location, was involved in a physical altercation with a male, police said. The suspect shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

The 17-year-old was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.