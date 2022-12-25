HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was found dead Sunday and the Hampton Police Division is looking to identify a suspect, or suspects, in connection to a homicide.

Police said Public Safety Communications received a call at about 12:11 p.m. in reference to a welfare check in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. Police said the victim and a suspect knew each other.

The motive and circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, police said, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also visit P3Tips.com.