WAVY.com
Please enter a search term.
(WAVY photo/Scott Blessing)
by: Jimmy LaRoue
Posted: Mar 9, 2023 / 10:34 PM EST
Updated: Mar 9, 2023 / 10:51 PM EST
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Thursday evening in the 800 block of Roam Court in Newport News outside the Westover Station Apartments, police dispatch said.
The call came in at 10:06 p.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Check with WAVY.com for updates.
Two eye drops brands are part of a voluntary recall. Only the specific batch listed in the notice is affected. Here’s what you need to know.
Part of an Oscar-winning outfit are the accessories you pair with it, so try personalizing your lucky dress with your favorite earrings or stylish heels.
Many mud masks feature charcoal, which detoxes the skin by pulling out impurities, as well as exfoliates it.