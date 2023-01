One person has been shot Friday evening on Radnor Road in Norfolk, police dispatch said.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been shot Friday evening on Radnor Road in Norfolk, police dispatch said.

The call came in at 10:24 p.m. for a gunshot victim in the 8400 block of Radnor Road. Dispatch said the person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

