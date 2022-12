PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in the 4700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard Saturday evening, Portsmouth Police said.

Police responded to the call, which came in at 7:28 p.m., and said they are investigating the “gunshot wound incident.”

Police said more is to follow as information becomes available.

Check back with WAVY.com for updates.