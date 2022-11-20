HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting.

At about 4:02 a.m., police said Public Safety Communications received a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they found a woman being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said they are investigating the motive and circumstances of the incident, and it has no suspect information to release at this time.

Anyone with more information about this incident can call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, and they can send an anonymous tip via P3Tips.com.

This is just the latest shooting in Hampton this weekend. Two people died in separate shootings Friday within a two-mile radius of one another – one at the intersection of Nickerson Boulevard and Bridgeport Cove Road, and the other in the 30 block of Silver Isles Boulevard.