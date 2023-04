NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead after being shot Thursday evening in the 6400 block of Faraday Court in the Norview area of Norfolk, police said.

Norfolk Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene, and they are currently investigating the shooting.

The call for the shooting came in at 8:25 p.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go to P3Tips.com.