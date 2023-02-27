HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police said a man was shot Monday evening during an altercation on Bannon Court in the city and has non-life-threatening injuries.

At around 8:12 p.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications got a call in reference to a shooting in the 200 block of Bannon Court, and, while officers were arriving to the scene, communications got a call of a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers responded to the hospital to find a man who had been shot and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the victim was shot during an altercation on Bannon Court, with the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident under investigation. Police said they have no suspect information to share at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. They can also leave an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.