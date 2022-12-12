HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 600 block of Michigan Drive in Hampton early Monday evening, Hampton Police said.

At about 6 p.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications got a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place. When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by the Hampton Fire and Rescue Division with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the motives and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be sent in at P3Tips.com.