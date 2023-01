One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday morning on Granby Street.

Norfolk Police said the crash took place around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and said more details would be provided once they become available.