CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police said they are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday evening.

Around 7:06 p.m., Chesapeake Police said they responded to a business in the 1400 block of George Washington Highway in reference to an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go to P3Tips.com.