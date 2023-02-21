CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police said they are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday evening.
Around 7:06 p.m., Chesapeake Police said they responded to a business in the 1400 block of George Washington Highway in reference to an injured person.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go to P3Tips.com.