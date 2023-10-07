CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot Saturday on South Military Highway in Chesapeake, police said.

Chesapeake Police responded to a parking lot in the 2200 block of South Military Highway around 5:34 p.m. in reference to an injured person, and when they arrived, the found a man inside his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at P3Tips.com or the P3Tips app.