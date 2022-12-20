ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – One man is in critical condition, and another man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Kristin Street in Elizabeth City early Tuesday morning, Elizabeth City Police said.

Police responded to the 400 block of Kristin Street around 4 a.m. for a report of a man being shot. At the scene, officers found the victim, Mark Andrew Graham, 47, who was taken to Sentara Hospital Elizabeth City and later airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound, police said.

Based on the investigation, Elizabeth City Police said they have arrested Richard Wayne Graham, 68, without incident for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

Graham was processed and transported to Albemarle District Jail under a $25,000 secured bond and scheduled for a court appearance Dec. 29 in Pasquotank County.

Police said this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the incident should call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321.