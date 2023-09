SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening on Mineral Spring Road near the intersection of Great Fork Road in Suffolk, police said.

Suffolk Police are on the scene, and said the road in that area would be closed for an extended period while the investigation takes place.

Police said the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The call for the crash came in at 8:45 p.m.