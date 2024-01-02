SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 63-year-old man was shot and killed inside a Pine Street residence Monday evening in Suffolk, police said.

Police got a call around 9:15 p.m. for a person suffering a gunshot wound inside a residence in the 100 block of Pine Street, between West Washington Street and Market Street, less than a half-mile from Suffolk Police headquarters and North Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found the 63-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time and are continuing their investigation.

They are not releasing additional information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Police responded to the 200 block of Pine Street earlier Monday, around 4:26 a.m., and found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man said he had been shot about a mile away, in the 800 block of White Marsh Road, near U.S. Route 13 in Suffolk.

