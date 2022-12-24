HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died after being shot multiple times in Hampton early Saturday morning.

At about 3:20 a.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue, according to the Hampton Police Division.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

The Hampton Police Division is looking to identify a suspect in connection what it is classifying as a homicide, and said the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. It said it had no suspect information to share at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also send tips through P3Tips.com.