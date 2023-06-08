HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are at the scene of a shooting investigation in the 1st block of Rotherham Lane where a male victim has died.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
Check with WAVY.com for updates.
by: Jimmy LaRoue
Posted:
Updated:
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are at the scene of a shooting investigation in the 1st block of Rotherham Lane where a male victim has died.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
Check with WAVY.com for updates.