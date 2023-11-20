JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One person has died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Forge Road in James City County, police said.

James City County police and fire departments responded to the crash on Forge Road between Lakeview Drive and Little Creek Dam Road intersections around 4:30 p.m., and when they arrived, emergency personnel found a black 2023 Honda Accord that had veered off the westbound lanes of Forge Road and into an embankment before overturning.

The driver, Walter Barry III, 64, of James City County, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said their initial findings indicated that speed may have contributed to the crash, and it’s believed that Barry was not wearing a seat belt. They said it has not been determined whether alcohol or a medical emergency was a factor and will be investigated.

Both lanes of Old Stage Road were closed around 4:35 p.m., and as of 6:55 p.m., they were still closed.