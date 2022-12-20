One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The N.C. Highway Patrol said a single-vehicle accident took place at 6:11 p.m., with the driver of the vehicle driving down Church Street when the person failed to stop and struck another vehicle and house, causing the vehicle to roll over and catch on fire.

There is no identification of the victim yet due to the severity of the burns, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

It said it would provide more information as it became available.