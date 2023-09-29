VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person has died and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Shore Drive near First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said the injuries to the other two drivers were believed to be non-life-threatening and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are still on the scene investigating the crash, which happened in the 1400 block of Shore Drive, which is shut down to westbound traffic between 83rd Street and First Landing Road. Police are asking people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

There is no further information available at this time.