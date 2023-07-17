VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead and another person is in custody after a shooting at Bardith Circle in Virginia Beach Monday afternoon.

(WAVY Photo – Wyatt Young)

Virginia Beach Police said they are working a homicide in the 5000 block of Bardith Circle, near Northampton Boulevard.

The call came in around 1:30 p.m.

Police said one person was in custody and there were no other suspects at large.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the victim and suspect knew each other.

